Man Helping Hurt Dog On Highway Hit By Drunk Driver: Pennsylvania State Police

A Harrisburg man was hit by a drunk driver while helping an injured dog, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

The 58-year-old Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S in Oliver Township when he struck a dog, pulled over, and got out to check if it was ok, state police explain in the release.

While removing the dog from the roadway he was hit by a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Jamie Lynn Ross of Bellefonte, according to the release.

The injured man was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with suspected serious injuries, police say.

Ross remained on the scene but gave officers a fake name, police allege.

Once she was identified the police released she was "wanted on a warrant a neighboring county," although details, in that case, were not immediately available.

Ross was also suspected to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to the release.

She has been charged with DUI and providing a false name to law enforcement. She has been held in MIfflin County prison in lieu of $500,000 bail, court records show.

Her formal arrangement has been scheduled before The Honorable Aaron L. Gingrich at 9 a.m. on August 30, according to court documents.

Ross has court records for park and rent disputes in numerous Pennsylvania counties, including a conviction for overtaking a school bus.

McVeytown EMS, West Granville Fire Co., McVeytown Fire Co., and Rich Houtz Towing assisted at the scene.

