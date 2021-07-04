Dauphin County Courthouse Reopens After Bomb Scare

The Dauphin County Courthouse was evacuated on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, according to PennLive.

The bomb threat was made over the phone around 10:30 a.m. and the building was immediately evacuated according to Dauphin County Emergency Dispatch Services.

Employees are back inside the county courthouse and administration building.

Dauphin County Sheriff Office and @HBGPolice investigated and cleared the buildings for return. pic.twitter.com/uAk4kFQK6P — Dauphin County (@DauphinCounty) April 6, 2021

The administration building was also evacuated as a precautionary measure according to Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright.

The courthouse reopened around noon.

This is the second threat to a central Pennsylvania court house in less than two weeks.

