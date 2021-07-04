Dauphin County Courthouse Reopens After Bomb Scare

The Dauphin County Courthouse was evacuated on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, according to PennLive.
The bomb threat was made over the phone around 10:30 a.m. and the building was immediately evacuated according to Dauphin County Emergency Dispatch Services.
The administration building was also evacuated as a precautionary measure according to Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright.
The courthouse reopened around noon.
This is the second threat to a central Pennsylvania court house in less than two weeks.
