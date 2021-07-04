Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: Police Identify Man Fatally Shot In Harrisburg
Police & Fire

Dauphin County Courthouse Reopens After Bomb Scare

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Dauphin County Courthouse on Market Street in Harrisburg.
Dauphin County Courthouse on Market Street in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The Dauphin County Courthouse was evacuated on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, according to PennLive.

The bomb threat was made over the phone around 10:30 a.m. and the building was immediately evacuated according to Dauphin County Emergency Dispatch Services.

The administration building was also evacuated as a precautionary measure according to Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright.

The courthouse reopened around noon.

This is the second threat to a central Pennsylvania court house in less than two weeks.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.