Tyjawan Khimar Hill was wanted for shooting a 15-year-old boy and leaving him in the 1200 block of Thompson Street on Saturday, May 25, the police detailed in their initial release.

The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to the police.

Hill was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday, May 29 on charges of criminal attempt homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, and various firearms offenses, according to the police and confirmed by court documents.

Magisterial District Judge Hanif L. Johnson Sr. denied Hill bail due to the nature of the offense, during the preliminary arraignment just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Judge Mikaela M. Sloan at 11 a.m. on June 10, according to his court docket.

Anyone with information on Hill is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.