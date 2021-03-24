Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Police & Fire

Cases Of 2 Dead Dogs Found Along Lower Paxton Trail Believed To Be Related, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Lower Paxton Police car.
Lower Paxton Police car. Photo Credit: Lower Paxton Township Police Department Facebook

The body of a dead pit bull was found on a Lower Paxton walking trail nearly a year after a similar incident, authorities said.

Police on March 3 responded to a report of a dead dog on a walking trail, along the 100 block of Oak Park Road, authorities said.

There they found the body of a brown and white, female Pit Bull Terrier.

Nearly a year prior, on April 12, 2020, police were sent to the same area for a deceased light brown, female, adult Pug.

After contacting local animal protection agency and a thorough investigation, the LPTPD believe the cases are related, though officials believe the pit bull suffered a more painful death.

Kari Coble who works at a rescue shelter consulted on the case says she worries that whomever killed the dogs has the capacity to hurt again, possibly other animals or people.

"Did your neighbor have a dog or pit and then they suddenly disappeared? These dogs didn’t just appear out of thin air,” said Coble.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents or suspicious activity at the aforementioned location is asked to contact LPTPD directly at 717-558-6900.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.