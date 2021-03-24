Cases Of 2 Dead Dogs Found Along Lower Paxton Trail Believed To Be Related, Police Say

The body of a dead pit bull was found on a Lower Paxton walking trail nearly a year after a similar incident, authorities said.

Police on March 3 responded to a report of a dead dog on a walking trail, along the 100 block of Oak Park Road, authorities said.

There they found the body of a brown and white, female Pit Bull Terrier.

Nearly a year prior, on April 12, 2020, police were sent to the same area for a deceased light brown, female, adult Pug.

After contacting local animal protection agency and a thorough investigation, the LPTPD believe the cases are related, though officials believe the pit bull suffered a more painful death.

Kari Coble who works at a rescue shelter consulted on the case says she worries that whomever killed the dogs has the capacity to hurt again, possibly other animals or people.

"Did your neighbor have a dog or pit and then they suddenly disappeared? These dogs didn’t just appear out of thin air,” said Coble.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents or suspicious activity at the aforementioned location is asked to contact LPTPD directly at 717-558-6900.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.