Zahkee Talib-Davis has been charged as an adult with Murder and Carrying a Firearm Without a License following the shooting death of Tyron Perrin, the Susquehanna Township Police announced on June 5.

Officers were called to a report of an unconscious person in the 3600 block of Brookridge Terrace at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4th.

Arriving officers found Tyron had died, and the coroner's office confirmed they were called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing but "there is no continued threat to the public," the police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Darryl Brown at 717-909-9242 or email dbrown@susquehannatwp.com.

Tyron was a Susquehanna Township senior and would have graduated on June 7. Daily Voice has reached out to the school and has yet to hear back.

