Boy, 7, Drowns In Central PA Hotel Pool

A 7-year-old boy has drowned at a central Pennsylvania hotel, according to police.

Crews were called to the Red Lion Hotel at 4751 Lindle Road for a reported drowning on Wednesday shortly before 10 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they found an unconscious boy who had already been removed from the pool.

Life saving efforts were initiated by the rescuers prior to the crews arrival.

Police, Fire and EMS responders provided additional emergency care to the child who later died at the Penn State Hershey University Hospital.

The Swatara Township Police, Dauphin County Coroner's Officer and the Dauphin County District Attorney's office are investigating this death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Swatara Police Det. Ryan Gartland at 717-564-2550 or rgartland@swatarapolice.org.

