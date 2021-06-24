Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: Giuliani Suspended From Practicing Law In NY
Police & Fire

Boy, 7, Drowns In Central PA Hotel Pool

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Red Lion Hotel at 4751 Lindle Road, Swatara
Red Lion Hotel at 4751 Lindle Road, Swatara Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 7-year-old boy has drowned at a central Pennsylvania hotel, according to police.

Crews were called to the Red Lion Hotel at 4751 Lindle Road for a reported drowning on Wednesday shortly before 10 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they found an unconscious boy who had already been removed from the pool.

Life saving efforts were initiated by the rescuers prior to the crews arrival.

Police, Fire and EMS responders provided additional emergency care to the child who later died at the Penn State Hershey University Hospital.

The Swatara Township Police, Dauphin County Coroner's Officer and the Dauphin County District Attorney's office are investigating this death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Swatara Police Det. Ryan Gartland at 717-564-2550 or rgartland@swatarapolice.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.