Jordan Dallas Zimmerman of Lewisburg, Lykens Township, was crushed by falling steel at Dryhill Manufacturing, located on North Crossroads Road, Trooper Kelly Abati told us.

PSP was called to the scene to investigate around 9:20 a.m. on Monday after, "A piece of steel weighing several hundred pounds crushed him," Trooper Abati said.

The 31-year-old died from a traumatic brain injury at 11 a.m. on Jan, 15, according to his obituary and the county coroner. The coroner has ruled his death an accident.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and learned that OSHA is investigating this fatal incident.

We've also reached out to Dryhill Manufacturing to confirm if this was a workplace-related death or not since they appear to carry products he uses in his own business according to Facebook.

Zimmerman owns JZ Services which specializes in liquid waste removal specifically "manure hauling," as stated on the company's Facebook page. State police confirmed the incident had nothing to do with this business, differing from what other sources initially reported.

"There was no foul play suspected," Abati concluded.

Jordan is survived by his wife Alisha B. (Wenger) and their son; his parents John and Jewell (Byler) Zimmerman of Turbotville; three brothers, Justin (Lynnae) Zimmerman of Mixcoloja, Guatemala, Jason (Mindy) Zimmerman of Danville, and Jay Zimmerman of Turbotville; and two sisters, Joy Zimmerman of Mixcoloja, Guatemala, and Janelle Zimmerman of Turbotville, as detailed in his obituary.

He was an active member of the Millmont Mennonite Church and its Bible Club for children and teens, as noted in his obituary. For fun, he liked to read and spend time with his family.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday and the funeral on Saturday both at the Millmont Mennonite Church, 1250 Millmont Road with Millmont Ministry officiating. His burial will be in the church cemetery. Donations can be made to the church bible club, click here to read his full obituary with all the details.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.