Officer Has Medical Emergency, Striking Catalina Apartments

An officer "was experiencing a significant medical emergency" when he plowed his patrol car into an apartment complex on Sunday night, the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police announced the following morning. 

The scene of the firefighters evacuating the Catalina Apartments as a patrol vehicle crashed into the entryway. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Capital City Fire Photos @capitalcityfirephotosII
Jillian Pikora
The call to the crash into the Catalina Apartments in the 4200 block of Catalina Lane came in at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 25, as detailed in the bureau's release.

 Soon the same police bureau was "alerted to another Officer in distress in the area of the 4200 Block of Catalina Lane," as stated in the release. 

They quickly discovered these were the same call. 

No other injuries were reported. The officer has been taken to a local hospital.

Firefighters helped evacuate the building.

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating this crash. 

The scene cleared before 10:30 p.m., according to the police. 

Details about the damage to the building, the nature of the medical emergency, or the officer's condition weren't shared.

