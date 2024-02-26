The call to the crash into the Catalina Apartments in the 4200 block of Catalina Lane came in at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 25, as detailed in the bureau's release.

Soon the same police bureau was "alerted to another Officer in distress in the area of the 4200 Block of Catalina Lane," as stated in the release.

They quickly discovered these were the same call.

No other injuries were reported. The officer has been taken to a local hospital.

Firefighters helped evacuate the building.

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating this crash.

The scene cleared before 10:30 p.m., according to the police.

Details about the damage to the building, the nature of the medical emergency, or the officer's condition weren't shared.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.