VA Man Kidnaps, Assaults Woman In Central Pennsylvania, Police Say

A Virginia Man has been taken into police custody shortly after kidnapping and assaulting a woman in central Pennsylvania on Friday, March 3, police say.

The woman who 36-year-old Charles Wilson held hostage is safe now, according to both Pennsylvania state police and Swatara Township police.

Wilson and the victim are from Roanoke, according to the police. Why they were in the Harrisburg area is unclear. Police were called following an early morning domestic dispute in Swatara Township, where it was clear that "the female was taken from the scene against her will," police say.

He then put her in an older model tan SUV bearing a Virginia license plate and is believed to have taken off toward Interstate 81 heading back towards Virginia, according to a police release.

At 6:19 a.m., Wilson was taken into custody on charges of kidnapping and assault, the police explain in the release.

Swatara Police officers and detectives are actively working on this investigation along with PSP.

No additional information was shared.

