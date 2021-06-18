UNCOOL! Copper Stolen From HVAC At Sports Bar In Harrisburg

It's not cool to steal copper from an HVAC, but that's just what happened at Harrisburg sports bar, according to area police.

One of the two HVAC units outside of Champions Sports Bar, located in the 300 block of 2nd Street, was found dismantled on Wednesday afternoon, say Harrisburg police.

The owners of the business, as well as police, found the unit that was dismantled was missing all of the copper inside.

Police believe the copper was cut out and the thief may have received a substantial shock.

The second HVAC unit at the site was untouched.

Police remind residents and business owners to be vigilant about suspicious activity and call 911 as soon as it's detected.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.