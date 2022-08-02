Support Surges For Family Of 12 Year Old Twin Killed In DUI Crash In Pennsylvania

A community is rallying for the family of a 12-year-old boy who died as a result of a single-vehicle crash where the driver is thought to have been driving under the influence, according to police.

Colby Crumlich, 12, of Swatara Township, was identified as the victim by his family on a verified GoFundMe campaign page.

He died at a local hospital from injuries relating to the crash that occurred in the 700 block of Keckler Road on Saturday around 3:40 p.m., according to a release by the police.

It is unclear which, if any of his siblings were in the vehicle but everyone in the vehicle was transported to area hospitals.

The driver– Jordon Murlin, 27, of Swatara Township, has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle while DUI, DUI, three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed, according to a release by police and his court docket.

He has been held in the Dauphin County prison in lieu of $750,000 bail, according to police and court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Michael J. Smith On Feb. 16 at 9 a.m., according to his court docket.

Crumlich was “the sweetest soul who adored his siblings,” Roy Crumlich Jr. writes on the GoFundMe campaign page. “Colby loved playing video games with his brothers. He was always excited about the newest games and determined to beat every level. He was so incredibly beautiful, smart and talented. He wanted to be a gamer, YouTuber, graphic designer...his imagination and opportunities were endless. He loved passing football, basketball, the beach, Hersheypark, doing everything with family.”

The campaign funds will help the family cover the funeral and the remaining money will be used to help his siblings “have everything they need during this time.”

The campaign page has raised $12,939 of a $15,000 goal in the first 20 hours from 222 donors.

Crumlich is survived by his parents, Carrie Murlin Crumlich and Roy Crumlich; siblings, Preston, 7, Taegan, 4, Ethan,12; extended family and countless friends according to the GoFundMe page and social media.

Anyone who witnessed this accident or can provide any information into this investigation, is asked to contact the Swatara Township police department at 717-564-2550, or by emailing Officer Ryder at bryder@swatarapolice.org.

You can donate to the GoFundMe campaign here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.