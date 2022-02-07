12 Year Old Boy Killed In Central PA DUI Single Vehicle Crash: Police

A 12-year-old boy has died as a result of a single-vehicle crash where the driver is thought to have been driving under the influence, according to police.

Swatara Township police were called to a report of a vehicle into a ditch in the 700 block of Keckler Road on Saturday around 3:40 p.m., according to a release by the police.

Upon arrival police found "a serious accident scene involving a single vehicle with multiple occupants," as written in the release.

All of the occupants were transported to a local hospital— where the 12-year-old boy died from his injuries, police say.

Through an investigation police determined that the driver was Jordon Murlin, 27, of Swatara Township, who was supposedly driving under the influence, according to the police.

Murlin has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle while DUI, DUI, three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed, according to the release and his court docket.

He has been held in the Dauphin County prison in lieu of $750,000 bail, according to police and court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Michael J. Smith On Feb. 16 at 9 a.m., according to his court docket.

The boy's identity has not been released out of respect for his family, police say.

This accident is being investigated by the Swatara Township Police Department and the Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team continue to investigate.

If you witnessed this accident or can provide any information into this investigation, you are asked to contact the Swatara Township police department at 717-564-2550, or by emailing to Officer Ryder at bryder@swatarapolice.org.

