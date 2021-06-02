SEEN THEM? 2 Teenage Girls Reported Missing In Susquehanna Twp. Say Area Police

Two teenage girls went missing on Tuesday, according to Susquehanna Township police.

Josefina Garcia and Ciara Scott have not been seen since June 1, according to police.

Garcia was last seen wearing jeans and a white t-shirt and Scott was last seen wearing jeans and a white jacket.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of either missing girl is asked to contact the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-652-8265 or by calling Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.