SEEN THEM? 2 Teenage Girls Reported Missing In Susquehanna Twp. Say Area Police

Jillian Pikora
Susquehanna Township police are searching for teenagers, Josefina Garcia and Ciara Scott, who were last seen on June 1. Photo Credit: Susquehanna Twp..PD

Two teenage girls went missing on Tuesday, according to Susquehanna Township police.

Josefina Garcia and Ciara Scott have not been seen since June 1, according to police.

Garcia was last seen wearing jeans and a white t-shirt and Scott was last seen wearing jeans and a white jacket.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of either missing girl is asked to contact the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-652-8265 or by calling Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900. 

