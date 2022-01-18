Second Deadly Incident Outside Central PA Bar: Police

For the second time in five months, police are investigating a deadly incident at a central Pennsylvania bar.

Harrisburg police were called to a report of shots fired and a person struck outside of Bill's Cafe, located in the 2300 block of Derry Street in the Allison Hill neighborhood of Harrisburg, on Sunday at approximately 8 p.m., according to a release by police.

Upon arrival officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the release. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cafe was also the scene of a deadly stabbing that left one man mortally wounded and another seriously hurt, back in August, as CBS21 reports.

Mark Bethune was later arrested in connection with that stabbing. He has been charged with a felony for attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court documents.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

