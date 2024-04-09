Robert William Leeper was arrested on April 4 on felony charges of aggravated sexual assault without consent and incest, the Highspire police detailed.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in January 2024 by a Highspire police detective following a report of sexual allegations against Leeper.

He was released Monday, April 8 on a $50,000 surety bond as set by Judge Marian Urrutia, his court docket show.

His preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Kenneth A. Lenker at 9:30 a.m. on April 23.

Daily Voice has reached out to officials for more details, so check back here for possible updates.

