Chelsea Renae Cooley, 33 of Everett, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Monday in connection with the killing of Travis W. Young Jr., according to the Attorney General's office.

Cooley had Travis at her home and was babysitting him for her boyfriend when he was found unresponsive on May 28, 2022. "The boy’s father was working a 12-hour shift and reported the child was normal and healthy when he left for work," the AG noted citing the Pennsylvania State Police. Before the child was found a neighbor heard Cooley yelling "shut up!," the AG said.

The situation played out as follows according to the AG's release:

"Cooley showed police a photo of the child laying down, with obvious injuries, and unresponsive at 8:41 p.m., but she did not call 9-1-1 until 9:07 p.m., and she was hesitant to help the child as instructed by dispatchers."

He was found by first responders with multiple baby wipes lodged in his throat, he died in the hospital the day after the incident. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said that they believed "an adult strangled and asphyxiated the boy, based on the location of the wipes and other injuries on his body," as stated in the release.

She pleaded guilty to the following, court documents show:

Murder in the Third Degree.

Endangering the Welfare of Children - Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense.

Strangulation - Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorneys General Evan Lowry and Heather Serrano.

She was sentenced to 40 to 80 years in prison as set by President Judge Travis W. Livengood the same day as she entered her plea.

Travis was born in Altoona but raised in Everett, according to his obituary.

He liked chocolate, playing outside with his cars, and cuddling with his family as detailed in his obituary.

He is survived by his parents Travis W. Young and Rachel Reuter; brother Henry Young; grandparents Dawn Hite married to David; Charles and Jennifer Reuter and great grandfather Paul Brugger; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

His services were held privately.

Click here to read his full obituary.

