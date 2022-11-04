Road Service Techician Helping Disabled Vehicle Killed In Crash On I-81 In Central PA

A road technician was like in a crash in central Pennsylvania along Interstate 81 on Monday, Apr. 11, according to state police.

The crash happened on I-81 Southbound at mile marker 65.5, Susquehanna Township around 9 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police

A 2007 Nissan Diesel driven by Syla James Pope was disabled on the side of the road and a road service technician came to assist him in a 2012 Ford F350, the release shows.

A 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Keith William Morris went over the fog line hitting the Nissan in rear propelling all three vehicles and the drivers, police explain.

Morris and Pope suffered minor injuries but the road technician was seriously hurt and was taken by a helicopter to Holy Spirit Hospital where they died, according to PSP.

The victim was only identified as a service technician by Lower Allen Fire Company.

"We have to do better for our roadway works and emergency responders," fire officials with the company say.

No charges have been filed at the time of publishing, as state police continue to investigate this crash.

