PD ID Store Employee Who Shot Customer At Harrisburg Area Dollar Tree

A Dollar Tree employee has been charged after shooting a customer at the Swatara Township location on Tuesday.

Police have charged Mykel Eugene George, 21 of Harrisburg, in connection with the shooting in the 3200 block of Paxton Street just before 8:30 p.m., say Swatara Township police.

George had an argument with the customer and followed the victim out of the store-- shooting them one time.

The victim remains in the hospital, recovering.

George is charged with the following:

F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

M Possession Of Marijuana

His bail is set at $25,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14 at 1 p.m.

The Dauphin County District Attorney's Office is continuing to investigate the shooting.

