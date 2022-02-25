Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice
PA Woman Attempted To Kill 3 Year Old Child Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Mary Hawkins
Mary Hawkins Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of police

A 22-year-old woman who allegedly choked and beat a 3-year-old child has been arrested and charged with attempted homicide, according to a release by police.

The Harrisburg Bureau of police were called to an incident of child abuse at a home in the 500 block of South 17th Street on Thursday, Feb. 24 shortly before 10 a.m., police say.

Police found a 3-year-old child assaulted by Mary Hawkins, the release shows.

The child was taken to Hershey Medical Center for medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, police say. 

Mary Hawkins has been charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Strangulation, and Endangering Welfare of Children, according to the police.

Hawkins was denied bail “due to the nature of the charges” and confined to the Dauphin County Prison, court records show. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Mar. 15 before Magisterial District Judge Paul T. Zozos.

