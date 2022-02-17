PA Dad Shook 5 Month Old Infant: Police

A Pennsylvania father has been arrested and charged in connection with shaking his own infant, according to a release by the police.

The Middletown Borough Police received a call in reference to a 5-week-old child suffering from severe head trauma, which was later determined to have been caused by the child being shaken and “severely traumatized,” the police say.

The child's father; Kurtis Allen Lamka, 26, of Steelton, was interviewed and arrested on the afternoon of Feb. 7, according to the release.

Lamka has an older-aged child according to his social media. The whereabouts of the two young children are unknown, but police say Dauphin County Child and Youth Services is involved with this case.

He has been charged with two felonies, Aggravated Assault - Victim Less Than 13 and Defendant 18 or older, and Endangering Welfare of Children - Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, according to his court docket.

He was released from the Dauphin County Prison on $5,000 surety bonds on Feb. 15, his docket shows.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Court Judge David H. Judy on Mar. 16 at 11 a.m., according to the docket.

