Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: NJ Woman, 73, Who Gave Infant Fatal Magnesium Dose Has Treated People For Years: Authorities
News

PA Dad Shook 5 Month Old Infant: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Kurtis Allen Lamka
Kurtis Allen Lamka Photo Credit: Facebook/Kurtis Lamka

A Pennsylvania father has been arrested and charged in connection with shaking his own infant, according to a release by the police.

The Middletown Borough Police received a call in reference to a 5-week-old child suffering from severe head trauma, which was later determined to have been caused by the child being shaken and “severely traumatized,” the police say.

The child's father; Kurtis Allen Lamka, 26, of Steelton, was interviewed and arrested on the afternoon of Feb. 7, according to the release.

Lamka has an older-aged child according to his social media. The whereabouts of the two young children are unknown, but police say Dauphin County Child and Youth Services is involved with this case.

He has been charged with two felonies, Aggravated Assault - Victim Less Than 13 and Defendant 18 or older, and Endangering Welfare of Children - Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, according to his court docket.

He was released from the Dauphin County Prison on $5,000 surety bonds on Feb. 15, his docket shows.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Court Judge David H. Judy on Mar. 16 at 11 a.m., according to the docket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.