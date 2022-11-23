No 'Angel' Man Named Angel Charged With Homicide Following Stabbing In Harrisburg: Police

A 32-year-old has been arrested for the deadly stabbing of a 53-year-old in Harrisburg, authorities say in an unpdated release on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The unidentified man died at a hospital on Sunday following the stabbing between rows 15 and 16 in Hall Manor, on Saturday, Nov 12, around 4 a.m. according to Lt. Kyle Gautsch.

Two other men suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Gautsch said.

Angel Echevarria Rivera, of Harrisburg was arrested on Nov. 23. Additional information was not release at the time of publishing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

