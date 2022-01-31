Man Who Attempted To Run Down Six PA State Troopers Found Dead In Prison: Authorities

A man who was being held in lieu of bail-- for attempting to run down six Pennsylvania state police troopers-- was found dead in prison, authorities say.

Jamal Kimani Crummel, 46, of Harrisburg, was found dead in the Dauphin County prison hospital minutes after nurses checked on him Monday around 9:30 a.m., Dauphin County officials say.

A corrections officer and medical staff performed CPR and used an AED, prior to the arrival of EMS crews at the prison, authorities say.

Crummel was pronounced dead at 10:12 a.m., officials report citing the county coroner.

He had been in the prison hospital since Dec. for an unknown reason, officials say.

Medical staff in the hospital ward checked on him at 7:43 a.m. and again at 9:03 a.m. when he refused his medication, officials report.

He was being held on aggravated assault charges following the Incident when he allegedly attempted to use his silver 2002 Ford Escape to run over six PSP officers in business attire outside Scottish Rite Cathedral 2700 block of North 3rd Street on Sept. 15 around 3 p.m., according to police at the time.

His bail was set at $150,000, according to court documents.

The Dauphin County district attorney's office is investigating this death.

This is the fifth death at the prison in 10 months.

