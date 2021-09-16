Man Attempted To Run Over 6 PA State Troopers Entering Cathedral, Police Say

A Harrisburg man attempted to run over six Pennsylvania State Troopers who were entering a Cathedral in downtown Harrisburg on Wednesday, according to a release by state police.

Jamal Kimani Crummel, 45, of Harrisburg was traveling south in the 2700 block of North 3rd Street when he spotted the officers in business attire outside Scottish Rite Cathedral around 3 p.m.

Crummel stopped his silver 2002 Ford Escape, license plate LDX3671, and maneuver it to face the officers.

That's when he "accelerated and attempted to strike the victims while traveling at a high rate of speed," police say.

The victims were able to dive out of the way and avoid the vehicle.

Crummel then attempted to make this into a failed hit-and-run by trying to re-enter traffic on 3rd Street, but was stopped and apprehended.

The troopers were at the cathedral for a promotional exam, according to police spokesperson Trooper Megan Ammerman.

Crummel has been charged with the following:

F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon (6 Counts)

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person (6 Counts)

M DUI: Controlled Substance - Schedule 1 - 1st Offense

S Disregard Traffic Lane (Single)

S Reckless Driving

S Careless Driving

He is being held in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial Judge Barbara W. Pianka for Spet. 29 at 9:15 a.m.

