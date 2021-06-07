Contact Us
date 2021-06-07
Luzerne County Children Services Director Arrested For Endangering Children

Jillian Pikora
Joanne Van Saun.
Joanne Van Saun. Photo Credit: PA AG's Office

The Director of Children and Youth Services in Luzerne County has been arrested for endangering children for years.

Joanne Van Saun, 58, director of the Luzerne County Children and Youth Services (LCCYS), directed employees to terminate at least 217 reports of child abuse and neglect received from the state ChildLine system, dating back to 2017.

“Children that reported serious abuse and neglect were let down by Luzerne County because of Ms. Van Saun’s intentional and reckless disregard. These young people turned to teachers, coaches and other mandated reporters, who trusted that Child and Youth Services would do their job – they didn’t,” said AG Shapiro. “My office will continue to do our part in keeping children here in Luzerne County and across the Commonwealth safe, to guarantee that if you call the Pennsylvania ChildLine, your report will be taken seriously. We will prosecute anyone who fails in their responsibilities and knowingly puts our young people at risk.”

Several of the screened out referrals described severe child abuse and neglect, including lice-ridden children telling mandated reporters that they were not fed at home; children living in unsafe, mice and dog feces-ridden homes; and a child found at a high school football game, clinging to the mandated reporter, who screamed “please kidnap me, I don’t want to go home.” 

Three additional former staff members from LCCYS have agreed not to serve in any position where they would be a “mandated reporter” as defined in the Child Protective Services Law, until at least 2025.

Van Saun is charged with Endangering the Welfare of Children and Obstruction in Child Abuse Cases. This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Barney Anderson.

The Attorney General urges the public to continue to report abuse to ChildLine. 

Reports of child abuse should be sent to OAG Safe2Say Something (844) 723-2729 or the PA ChildLine 1-800-932-0313.

