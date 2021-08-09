Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: New Forecast: Huge Hurricane Larry Churning In Atlantic; Latest Projected Path
News

John Harris High School Goes Virtual Due To Shooting Investigation

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
John Harris High School.
John Harris High School. Photo Credit: Google Maps- Ahmad Ibrahim

John Harris High School will have a virtual day on Wednesday due to an ongoing shooting investigation, district officials announced.

Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at the school, located in the 2400 block of Market Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday

Upon arrival a single-shell casing was found in the parking lot on the east side of the school's campus. No injuries have been reported.

It is unknown if this is related to the suspect-at-large who is wanted in connection with a shooting on Market Street that sent one victim to the hospital over the weekend, as Daily Voice previously reported.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.