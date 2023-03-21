Human Trafficker Assaulted Girl In Central Pennsylvania, Police Say

A 26-year-old man is wanted on a warrant in connection with a human trafficking case in Central Pennsylvania, authorities say.

Trequan Lemont Santiago of Windsor, PA is accused of luring a girl between the ages of 11 and 16 into a vehicle and sexually assaulting her, according to a release by Middletown borough police.

Additional information about the situation was not immediately available on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Santiago has been charged with the following offenses, police say and court records confirm:

Trafficking individuals

Statutory sexual assault

Unlawful contact with a minor

Corruption of minors

Interference with child custody

Concealing whereabouts of a child

Indecent assault

Anyone with information on Santiago's location is asked to contact the Middletown Borough Police here or call County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.