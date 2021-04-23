Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Harrisburg Rolls Out Pothole Reporting Website

Jillian Pikora
Harrisburg Public Works filling pot holes.
Harrisburg Public Works filling pot holes. Photo Credit: Councilman Westborn Majors Facebook

It's been a long and bumpy road, but Harrisburg is taking a proactive approach to identifying and fixing its potholes.

The city on Thursday rolled out a new website, compatible with computers and mobile devices, so drivers can report potholes from anywhere -- but not while driving, of course.

“This new tool developed by our IT team will make it easier for residents to notify the City about potholes in their neighborhoods,” said Mayor Eric Papenfuse.

During Friday’s weekly Facebook Live Community Conversation Mayor Papenfuse had a demonstration of the site and said it will help the city’s Public Works find and repair the potholes faster, and the staff can respond to the reports.

The system is similar to the firework reporting site used in 2020.

You can tryout the new site by going to harrisburgpa.gov/potholes

