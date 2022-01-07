Happy Birthday, You're Under Arrest: Man Left Starving Puppy In PA Hotel, Report Says

A man was arrested on a warrant for abandoning an 8-week-old puppy -- despite a "no pets allowed" rule -- without food or water in a central Pennsylvania hotel for 14 hours, according to a report by PennLive citing police and court documents.

William J. Minnick, of Marietta in Lancaster County, spent his 50th birthday in prison after being charged with animal cruelty in connection with the Dec. 29 incident at the Hershey Travel Lodge, according to his court docket and the outlet's report citing an affidavit of probable cause filed by Derry Township police.

Hotel staff reported the incident to police after it barked all day and night, according to police. When Minnick returned and learned he would have to pay extra to have the room cleaned, because of the puppy -- he fled, according to PennLive citing court documents.

Derry Township police found the puppy hiding behind a small refrigerator in Minnick’s room, the outlet reports citing the affidavit. Minnick is supposedly training the dog to be his service animal after he has heart surgery in a few months, the outlet says citing a phone call between him and police on Jan. 2.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Jan. 3. And on his birthday, Jan. 4., he was taken into custody and charged with the following, according to his court docket:

M2 Cruelty to Animals

M Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

M Possession Of Marijuana

S Neglect of Animals - Sustenance/Water

He has been held in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $20,000 in bail, according to his court docket. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Dominic Pelino on Jan. 18 at 9 a.m., according to his court docket.

Click here to read more from PennLive.

