GUILTY: Police, FBI Task Force Officer in Pennsylvania Had Sex With Informants, Gave Out Drugs

A former Carlisle police narcotics detective and FBI Task Force Officer has been found guilty for abusing power, having sex with informants, giving them drugs and lying to government investigators, according to the US Department of Justice.

Christopher Collare, 53, of Blythewood, South Carolina (formerly of Carlisle, Pennsylvania) was found guilty by a federal jury on Friday.

He used his official position to obtain sex from two women in exchange for agreeing to take action in prosecutions.

"The defendant victimized numerous vulnerable women and in the course of doing so, betrayed the trust placed in him by the public and multiple law enforcement agencies," said Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler.

Collare was convicted of federal program bribery, bribery by a federal official, distribution of heroin, and six counts of false statements. Collare was taken into custody following the verdict.

His sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for federal program bribery, 15 years in prison for bribery by a federal official, 20 years in prison for distribution of heroin and five years in prison for false statements.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, the US DOJ say.

