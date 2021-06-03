Contact Us
Fire Closes Giant In Hershey

Jillian Pikora
Crews putting out a fire at the Giant on Cocoa Avenue in Hershey.
Crews putting out a fire at the Giant on Cocoa Avenue in Hershey. Photo Credit: Hershey FD

A fire broke out at the Giant Food Store in Hershey on Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

Crews were called to the Giant located at 1250 Cocoa Ave around 5 a.m.

The fire started in the back of the store, where a staff member noticed flames coming from a cardboard baler-- a machine used to crush cardboard.

The flames spread from the baler to a nearby wall.

The employee called 911 and alarms went off in the store, activating the sprinkler system.

The building is a 54,000 square foot facility which required more ventilation than a smaller location so a large fan from Lebanon City was used.

The fire was contained to the baler and the back wall of the Giant.

Hershey fire department cleared the scene around 8 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

The store is closed, it is unclear when it will reopen.

