Family Of Serial Animal Abusers Face 25 Charges For Cruelty, Say PA SCPA

Serial animal abusers in Philadelphia have been charged and the pets have been rescued, according to the Pennsylvania Society to Prevent Cruelty to Animals.

Daniel Esh was found guilty of previous animal cruelty charges-- not only prohibiting him from owning animals, but granting PA SPCA unannounced inspection rights of his property.

Two dogs rescued from the Esh's home in Philadelphia. PASPCA

When officers went to the property on June 4, they found numerous dogs with matted fur, ear infections, overgrown nails, conjunctivitis, severe dental disease and inflammation of the skin of the paw.

Thirteen dogs were rescued-- resulting in additional animal cruelty charges against three members of the Esh family.

Daniel Esh is facing 8 summary charges for lack of veterinary care, 2 summary charges for the reckless ill treatment of animals and 3 summary charges for lack of potable water.

Omar Esh is being cited for 7 summary counts of lack of veterinary care, 3 summary counts of lack of potable water and 1 summary count of reckless ill treatment of animals.

Verna Esh is facing 1 summary count of animal cruelty for lack of veterinary care.

All animals were surrendered to the PA SPCA and nearly all have found forever families.

One of the dogs the PASPCA rescued from the Esh's Philadelphia home. PASPCA

“While we are saddened to find the Esh family’s continuing disregard for the law and the animals in their care, we are not surprised,” said Julie Klim, PA SPCA CEO. “ The Esh family has a long history of animal abuse, it is our desire to finally, and once and for all, put an end to that.”

The investigation into animal cruelty and neglect is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.

