Cyberbully? Child Arrested For Texting About Putting Gun Down Someone's Throat: PA State Police

A child's texts to friends got them arrested, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Police received a report of a child texting his friends messages threatening to put a shotgun down an unnamed victim's throat on Jan 26, the release states.

The child was arrested on Decatur Drive in Grandville, East Hanover Township, according to the release on Monday, Feb. 27.

Further information, including if the child had access to a gun, was not released.

