School was let out early at West Scranton High School after a bobcat was spotted inside the high school, according to the school district.

Sometime Tuesday morning a bobcat got into the school, say school officials.

All students were sent home around 11 a.m., according to the school district.

Scranton's animal control officer and the game commissioner are working to capture the bobcat.

