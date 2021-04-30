Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Dauphin Daily Voice
News

AG: Arrest Made In Philly Mills Mall Shooting That Killed Detective’s 21-Year-Old Son

Jillian Pikora
Gregory Smith; Dominic Billa.
Gregory Smith; Dominic Billa. Photo Credit: Pennsylvnia Office of the Attorney General; Facebook

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of a man for the murder of an area detective's son Dominic Billa, 21, who was shot in the chest at the Philadelphia Mills Mall on March 29.

Gregory Smith, 21 of Philadelphia allegedly shot Billa after a fight inside the mall food court.

“Today, we took a murderer off the streets, but we also mourn the loss of a young life in a senseless act of violence,” said AG Shapiro. “The Billa family has waited for justice and we hope this news helps them begin to heal. Thanks to the diligent efforts of the Philadelphia Police Department and our attorneys and agents, this arrest is a step toward justice for the victim and his family.”

Smith has been charged with the following:

  • Murder
  • Criminal Attempt - Murder
  • Possess Of An Instrument Of Crime with intent

At the time of the murder, Smith was out on bail awaiting trial on several cases in Philadelphia, Bucks and Montgomery counties for charges on Firearms violations, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Retail Theft and Resisting Arrest, according to court records.

He remains in custody since bail was denied as is state law on murder charges.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17 at 8 a.m.

