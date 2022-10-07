15 Dirt Bike-Riding Fentanyl, Heroin, Cocaine Dealers Nabbed In Harrisburg Drug Bust: AG

A six-month investigation into alleged drug dealing dirt bike riders in Harrisburg resulted in the arrests of 15 people and a massive drug and gun seizure, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Friday, Oct. 7.

The details of the charges were released in an 88-page affidavit detailing the drug deliveries witnessed by police in broad daylight in the area of Regina, 14th, 13th, Wayne, Evergreen, Derry, Swatara, and Argyle streets.

Police began watching the group in March 2022 after Harrisburg police department's narcotics unit witnessed a drug run and soon involved state police and a judge to get warrants to tape and trace the dealers' phones.

While executing search warrants, agents from the Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigations seized 100 grams, or 3,300 doses, of fentanyl/heroin, 325 fentanyl pills, 56 grams of cocaine, seven firearms, and $100,000 in cash.

"Thanks to strong collaboration with our local law enforcement partners, we shut down a major drug trafficking operation in Harrisburg,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “These individuals have profited from selling dangerous drugs that fuel the opioid epidemic and devastate our communities."

The following people have been arrested in connection with the operation:

Onassis Alexander Tejeda Arias.

Michalle Medina-Hernandez.

Robert Pena.

Jose Luis Diaz-Camacho.

Amauri Rafael Pena Abreu.

Michael Berdecia-Gomez.

Liz Berrios-Serranio.

Carlos Vazquez.

Esleither Junior Berroa-Jaquez.

Anyeuris Tejada-Marte.

Francis Contreras Del Rosario.

Julio Pagan-Vazquez.

Gregory Bosques.

Zulyvette Ferrer-Olivo.

Lesli De Los Santos Perez.

The Office of the Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation was assisted in their investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police, the Dauphin County Drug Task Force, and the Harrisburg City Police Department Vice Unit. Multiple agencies assisted with the arrests and search warrants including the Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania State Police SERT, Dauphin County CRT, Dauphin County Drug Task Force, Dauphin County Probation and Parole, Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol Firearms and Tobacco, Homeland Security Investigation, Harrisburg City Police Department and Harrisburg City Vice, Cumberland County Drug Task Force, and Capitol Police SRT.

These cases are being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Megan Madaffari.

