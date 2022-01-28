12-Year-Old TikToker Goes Missing In Central Pennsylvania: Police

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing a 12-year-old TikToker from central Pennsylvania.

Juelz Wallace, of Swatara Township, went missing from her home on Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to a by area police.

Wallace was reported to have run away from her home during the overnight hours, according to the police.

She was last seen wearing a blue Polo shirt, khaki pants, and crocs, but may have changed her clothes since.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Juelz Wallace or can assist in locating her, please contact the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550, after hours or on weekends at 717-558-6900.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.