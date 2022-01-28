Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

12-Year-Old TikToker Goes Missing In Central Pennsylvania: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Juelz Wallace
Juelz Wallace Photo Credit: Swatara Township police

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing a 12-year-old TikToker from central Pennsylvania.

Juelz Wallace, of Swatara Township, went missing from her home on Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to a by area police.

Wallace was reported to have run away from her home during the overnight hours, according to the police.

She was last seen wearing a blue Polo shirt, khaki pants, and crocs, but may have changed her clothes since. 

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Juelz Wallace or can assist in locating her, please contact the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550, after hours or on weekends at 717-558-6900.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.