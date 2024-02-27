Jordan T. Mushinski of Grantville was pronounced dead in the 3500 block of Route 341/Colebrook Road in Conewago Township at 10:12 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26, investigating Trooper Matthew Condrad detailed in the release on Feb. 27.

Mushinski had been driving his 2002 Toyota Tacoma east "when he failed to negotiate a slight left turn" and that's when he side-swiped a tree, struck a utility pole — flipping the truck onto the driver's side — hit a PennDOT speed sign, sliding into another tree — where the roof caught the tree truck and spun the pick-up around it, Condrad explained.

Mushinski was wearing his seatbelt but was driving under the influence, according to the PSP release. If he had survived the crash he could have been charged for driving off the marked roadway, also known as "violation 33091 driving on roadways laned for traffic" as there was no shoulder and there are marked foglines in the area, as stated in the release.

The road conditions were noted to be clear at the time of the fatal crash.

Jordan was a class of 2006 Lower Dauphin Senior High School graduate and a 2011 graduate of the Pennsylvania College of Technology where he studied Automotive Management, according to his Facebook profile.

He enjoyed four-wheelers, dirt bikes, and cars, almost as much as he loved dogs and spending time with his friends, his profile shows.

Just four days before his sudden passing Jordan was in Georgia dirt biking with friends.

His friends have been posting tributes about this tragedy.

Funeral and memorial details have not been released.

