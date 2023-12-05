HS Junior Killed, Dad Of 4 Hospitalized In Head-On Crash At Dauphin/Schuylkill Line: Police

Ronald "RJ" Maichle, 17 of Gratz, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu east on Berry Road/PA Route 209 in Williams Township when he crossed over the center line and slammed into a 2021 Ford Escape, Pennsylvania State Police detailed in a release. His family and school later identified the driver as RJ.

The crash happened at 4:17 p.m. on Dec. 3, according to the police.

The people in the Escape: Dana Battersby, 45, and James "Jim" Artz, 46, both of Lykens; along with two boys, 8 and 12 years old; and two girls, 10 and 14 years old; all suffered injuries and were taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, the police explained.

Artz suffered a "suspected serious injury," the police said. He is in surgery at the time of writing, according to a Facebook post by his family.

Everyone — in both vehicles — was properly restrained with seatbelts, according to the police.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens by calling (717) 362-8700.

The school district posted the following statement on its website following the news of RJ's sudden passing:

"Last night, UDASD learned of the passing of 11th grade student Ronald Maichle. As a close community, our district is deeply saddened by this news, and we send our sympathies to Ronald’s family and friends. Counselors are available for any students needing additional support. If you need to speak with a counselor, please ask your teacher to be excused and report to the office."

His grandfather and namesake explained in a Facebook post that RJ "was driving to meet his mother for dinner."

As a kid RJ loved playing fortnight and hanging out with his friends, one of his friend's mom posted on Facebook.

"RJ could often be found playing video games, listening to country music, and hanging out with his friends, calling themselves 'The Amish Monkeys,'" as stated in his obituary. He also enjoyed hunting, liked to build things, and was a huge fan of the LA Rams.

He is survived by his parents, Ronald Maichle, Jr. (companion, Atha Griffin), Jacksonville, FL, and Michelle Ramer McConnell (Matthew), Gratz; brother, Austin Maichle, Jacksonville, FL; two sisters, Tiffany Maichle, Jacksonville, FL, and Sarah Heim, Elizabethville; nephew, Marcus; two stepbrothers, Hunter and Gavin McConnell, Tremont; grandparents, Gloria Brown (Robert Wilson), Halifax, Robert Brown, Halifax, Ronald Maichle Sr., Jacksonville, FL, and Hannah Maichle, Jacksonville, FL; and his extended family, friends, and former classmates.

A visitation will be held at the Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home, Tower City from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a celebration of RJ's life.

"He will be remembered for his heart of gold and being a genuinely good person," his obituary reads.

Multiple fundraisers have been launched to help all the families affected by this crash.

Fifty percent of all sales at The Special Place on Saturday, Dec. 9 with go to the Artz-Battersby and the Maichle-McConnell families.

The Frackville Catholic Youth/St. Joseph the Worker Parish will collect donations for the Artz family's medical bills during its Christmas Pageant.

Joe Thurs Automotive is also collecting donations for the Artz's family:

GoFundMe campaigns have been launched for both families as well. Click here to donate to help cover RJ's funeral expenses, and click here to help cover the Artz family's medical bills.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.