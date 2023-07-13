Hershey Soccer Star Officially Leaves Chelsea FC For AC Milan

The Hershey native is leaving the team after four years, with 26 goals, 145 appearances.

The 24-year-old notably "scored a hat-trick at Turf Moor, becoming only the second American to achieve that feat in the English top flight," the club said in its farewell statement. Adding that he "played a key role in ensuring Chelsea finished in the Premier League top four."

"The UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup were won in Pulisic’s third season, and he also broke the record for the most Champions League goals scored by an American," the club said.

Across the pond, we know him best for his stellar performance on the US Men's National Team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Although he did suffer a minor injury during the game against Iran, as Daily Voice previously reported.

"We wish Christian well and thank him for all his contributions during his time at the club," the club concluded its statement.

