Harrisburg Human Remains ID'd As Missing Highspire Grandpa: Officials

Robert Turner of Highspire was identified by "circumstantial evidence" after failed attempts to make a DNA profile, according to Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick in a statement by county officials on Sept. 8, 2023.

Robert had been reported missing by his family on May 7, 2019.

Children fishing and playing "in a heavily wooded section of Reservoir Park," found the remains on Thursday, June 21, 2023, according to the Highspire Borough Police Department.

“The area where we recovered the bones was wooded and difficult to access. Mr. Turner’s family described him as becoming increasingly confused as he aged, so it is likely he unfortunately became disoriented in that overgrowth,” Hetrick said.

There were no obvious trauma signs of trauma on the skeletal remains, according to Hetrick.

The skeletal remains were found with clothing matching what Robert was reported as wearing the day he disappeared.

"However, due to decomposition, the coroner will be unable to list an exact date of death," Dauphin County Communication Director Jennifer Fitch said.

The cause and manner of death will be listed as “undetermined” for Turner, according to Fitch.

