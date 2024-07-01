Hummelstown Police SUV Causes Crash, PA State Police Say

Officer Jamie Saenz, 38, of the Hummelstown Police was driving a marked department SUV, a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, when she ran a stop sign and was hit by on-coming traffic, according to the state police.

The other vehicle, a 2019 Buick Enore, was driven by a 53-year-old woman with a 22-year-old man in the passenger's seat — they did not have a stop sign, PSP Harrisburg Trooper Dustin Chubb explained.

The crash happened at the intersection of East High and Prospect streets in Hummelstown Borough at 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 23, Chubb detailed in the release.

Saenz's vehicle continued west on East High Street following this crash and struck a parked 2000 Ford Focus, according to Chubb.

No injuries were reported but both the police department's SUV and the Buick were towed from the scene.

Saenz could have been charged with "3323 Stop Signs And Yield Signs" but for some reason, she was not, as stated in the police release and confirmed by court documents.

