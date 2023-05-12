Mostly Cloudy with Haze 60°

'Flying Ants' Close Lower Dauphin HS

A bizarre and buggy lunch has led school officials to let students buzz off early.

Lower Dauphin High School.
Lower Dauphin High School. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Lower Dauphin High School in Hummelstown with be dismissed early after "flying ants" apparently swarmed the school's cafeteria, according to a Facebook post by school officials around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023. 

The post reads in part:

"ALERT - Lower Dauphin High School will DISMISS today at 10:30 am on Friday, May 12, due to flying ants in the high school cafeteria which will prevent us from having lunch."

All other schools will remain in session and be dismissed at regular times.

