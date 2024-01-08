Jose Borrero, 34, died at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill on Friday, Dec. 9. He was identified by the Dauphin County Coroner's office.

On January 8, Dylan Matthew Haines, 31, was charged in connection with the fatal strike at South Cameron and Paxton streets just before 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 6, according to the police.

Borrero "had entered into the roadway, attempting to assist with a broken down vehicle," as stated in the original police release.

That's when Haines's Pontiac Grand Prix went through the intersection striking Borrero "and continued on without stopping," the police said and detailed in court documents. During an interview with the police, he allegedly admitted to driving his Pontiac through the area during the time of the crash, hearing something —which he claimed sounded like something falling on the bridge or overpass — and fleeing the scene.

Borrero was taken to "a local hospital and was last known to be in critical condition," according to the police on Dec. 7, but on Dec. 11, the police released the following statement:

"The pedestrian struck in this incident has died as a result of their injuries. The Harrisburg Police have located the vehicle and driver involved in this incident, and the investigation is ongoing at this time."

The Harrisburg Police Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate this hit-and-run. It remains unclear how Haines was identified as a suspect, but in addition to admitting to being at the scene, his Pontiac was damaged on the hood and windshield when officers arrived at his home to question him, court documents detail.

Haines has been charged with the following according to court documents:

Felony accident involving death or personal injury.

Summary careless driving - unintentional death.

Summary failed to notify the police of an accident involving an injury or death.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Paul T. Zozos at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 8. He posted the bail the judge set at $25,000 the same day, before being booked in the Dauphin County Prison, which is why no mugshot was available. He also has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and a formal arraignment has been scheduled instead before Judge Deborah E. Curcillo at 8:30 a.m. on March 1, according to a recently updated court docket.

Haines has a criminal record in Dauphin and Lebanon counties — both for misdemeanor drug-related offenses in 2018 and 2013, respectively, previous court dockets detail. In May 2019, he also pleaded guilty to the summary offense of operating a vehicle without a valid inspection as part of the Dauphin County case. He served probation in both cases that was less than 30 days, court records show.

Borrero is survived by his mother, Magaly Borrero of York; brothers: Juan C. Moreno of York, Christopher Hernàndez of Camden, NJ, Carlos and Wes Moreno of Philadelphia, and Orlando Ortiz Jr. of Salinas, Puerto Rico; son, Josmiel Borren of Delaware; and many extended family members and friends, according to his obituary. His funeral was held at House of Reconciliation in York on Dec. 16 and he was buried at Starview Union Cemetery.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police Bureau, at 717-558-6900. or click here to submit a tip.

