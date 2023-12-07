Man Struck In Hit-Run In Critical Condition: Harrisburg Police

Harrisburg police were called to a report of "a pedestrian struck by a passing vehicle" at 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 6, as detailed in a release by the department.

When they arrived in the area of South Cameron and Paxton streets they learned that the man "had entered into the roadway, attempting to assist with a broken down vehicle," as stated in the release.

That's when another car drove through the intersection striking the man "and continued on without stopping," the police said.

The man was taken to "a local hospital and was last known to be in critical condition," according to the police.

The Harrisburg Police Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate this hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police Bureau, at 717-558-6900. or click here to submit a tip.

