Derry Twp. School Board Director, Husband Gave Alcohol To Minors, Police Say

Maria Memmi and Philip D’Adderio, both 53 of Hershey, hosted a party with several people under the age of 21 who were under the influence of alcohol when police arrived on Oct. 28, according to the release.

Derry Township police officers were called to Memmi's and D'Adderio's house in the 100 block of Java Avenue around 10:46 p.m. on the last Thursday of October.

They found the minors "in possession of Busch Light, Twisted Tea, and wine", visibly drunk, or admitting to the officers that they consumed alcoholic beverages while at Memmi's and D'Adderio's home.

The couple have both been charged with third-degree misdemeanors for "selling or furnishing liquor or malt or brewed beverages to minors."

D'Adderio is a Managing Partner Vice President of Sales at MDRx Health according to his LinkedIn. Memmi is a Real Estate Sales Professional at Brownstone Real Estate Co. and a School Director with the Derry Township School District, according to her LinkedIn and the school district's website.

The Derry Township School District released a statement reading in part that the incident:

“involves a personal matter of the board member, which resulted in a citation by local police. As a public educational institution, we respect the legal process and the privacy of all individuals involved.”

Mimmi’s term on the board will end on December 4 as she did not seek re-election, according to the district.

If the couple is convicted the minimum sentence is a fine of $1,000, while the maximum is one year in prison.

A preliminary has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Dominic Pelino at 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 16, according to their court dockets.

