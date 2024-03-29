Corrections Officer Charged For 'Excessive Use Of Force,' Dauphin County DA

Scott Petrasic, 34 of Harrisburg was charged with two misdemeanors for simple assault and official oppression, in connection with an "incident" on Feb. 24, as stated in the release.

The charges come after a full investigation by Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division of the District Attorney’s Office charged.

“We are committed to full transparency, accountability, and the highest standards of ethics and professionalism in law enforcement,” said John Bey, Dauphin County’s Director of Criminal Justice. “Any conduct that deviates from our Code of Conduct and the highest standards of integrity, respect and humane treatment will be addressed immediately.”

Dauphin County Commissioner Justin Douglas, who has oversight of the Prison, said, "The allegations deeply concern me, and I'm dedicated to upholding justice, transparency, and humane treatment. I'm thankful to the District Attorney for filing criminal charges, ensuring that any misconduct is appropriately addressed. Our aim is to foster a correctional setting that is safe, just, and respectful.”

Petrasic's preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Michael J. Smith at 1:30 p.m. on April 24.

Petrasic was suspended without pay beginning March 24.

Daily Voice has reached out to the court for additional information, so check back here for updates.

