COLD CASE: Philly YMCA, USPS Worker Shot Dead At Harrisburg Gas Station, Police Say

Six days before her 52nd birthday, Donna "Weezy" Louise Warren, was found shot to death while walking to a Harrisburg gas station in the area of North 7th and Maclay streets on Friday, May 25, 2018, police say, and her obituary details.

Police believe the gunfire was meant for someone else, but they say they have exhausted all leads and "are seeking any new information or tips in reference to this open homicide investigation," police stated in the release.

Weezy was the "'Gifted Love Child' of the Warren Family (who) was born May 31, 1966, to the late Frederick A. Minor and Dorothy Warren-Pitman. She grew up with seven siblings who loved her dearly. Donna grew up in North Philadelphia, Pa, and (was) a graduate of Germantown High School. She (was) a former employee of the YMCA in Philadelphia and the US Postal Service in Greensboro, NC," as stated in her obituary.

She "inherited the disease of Schizophrenia, shortly after graduating high school, which limited her abilities to socialize with everyone," according to her obituary. Although she was known for making anyone she interacted with into a "true friend" and "her true gift to this world was to give children who were less fortunate everything they may not have been able to receive," as stated in her obituary.

She was survived by "her daughter Alisa Warren; five brothers: Desmond, Michael (Victoria), Talmadge (Tamara) Warren, Russell Johnson, Frederick Fulmore; five sisters: Min. Tawanna (Jeremiah) Jackson, Tracy Warren, Michelle Johnson, Carol and Frederica Minor; and a host of relatives and friends," according to her obituary.

Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at (717)-558-6900)or submit tips on Crimewatch here.

