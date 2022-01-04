Comcast Employee Shot By Pellet Gun In Central PA, $10,000 Reward Offered For Info.: Police

Comcast has donated $10,000 to Dauphin County Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the pellet gun shooting of a Comcast employee who was hurt while on the job, according to a release by police.

Harrisburg Police are investigating the pellet gun shooting of a Comcast employee while in an aerial lift in the area of the 500 block of Wharton Alley, near the corner of 5th and Woodbine streets in Harrisburg on Oct. 9, at 2:30 p.m., according to the release.

The employee was injured in the pellet gun shooting, according to the release on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Watch or by calling the police at 717-558-6900 and referencing Harrisburg Police incident HC-21-023820.

