4 Dead, 1 Missing In Plum Home Explosion

The home explosion in Plum (Allegheny County) Saturday morning, Aug. 12, destroyed three houses on Rustic Drive, with four people dead and a fifth unaccounted for as of Saturday night.

Three more victims were taken to area hospitals: Two were in stable condition and have since been released from the hospital, and the third individual remains critical.

Ring footage obtained by WTAE shows the explosion.

Crews returned to the scene Sunday morning, Aug. 13.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army were aiding residents displaced. Residents who need a place to go are being directed to Renton VFD, 1996 Old Mine Road.

