Women Called 304+ Times By Stalker Ex-BF, Carlisle Police Say

Omar Gaines, 45 of Carlisle, was arrested the day after the incident "near the victim's residence," the Carlisle police said.

Officers were called to a reported break-in at Gaines' ex-girlfriend's home in the 300 block of North East Street, Carlisle at 11:39 on Oct. 30.

During the police investigation, they learned that Gaines had arrived at her home at 5:07 a.m. "and remained for over (an) hour pacing back and forth near the side windows of the residence," the police stated in the release.

Between then and the officers' arrival, Gaines called the woman 203 times, according to the police release. While the officers were on the scene investigating, he called 101 more times — all within a 2-hour time frame, the police detailed.

Six days before this incident, the police had already spoken to Gaines about his incessant calling. On Oct. 24, he reportedly called his ex-girlfriend 131 times.

Gaines's behavior caused his ex-girlfriend "emotional distress," the police said.

He has been charged with a misdemeanor for stalking - repeatedly communicating to cause fear and a summary offense for harassment - course of conduct with no legitimate purpose, court records show.

He has been held in the Cumberland County Prison after failing to post $8,000 in bail as set by Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin during his preliminary arraignment, as detailed in his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan R. Birbeck at 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 8, according to his court docket.

